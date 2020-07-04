It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Francis (Frank) Docherty. Frank left this world in the company of family on July 2, 2020. He was 82 years old. Loving husband of Margaret (nee McCreadie, August 16, 1941-June 26, 2012), Frank is survived by his two daughters, June Wilson and Kelly Docherty; son-in-law, Doug Wilson; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters Isa Eroch and Rose Docherty. Born in Paisley, Scotland, Frank (and Margaret and June) made Canada their home on March 26, 1966. He remained loyal to Scotland and Canada throughout his life and leaves behind family and friends in both countries. Frank was a quiet man, but his presence was always known. He stood firmly by his beliefs, was not afraid to speak his mind, and always held a witty comment in reserve. He enjoyed the company of others and lived an active social life, proudly holding memberships in the Royal Canadian Legion (Bramalea Branch 609) and the Bramalea Celtic Club. (If Frank was not wearing Legion blue, then he was wearing Celtic green.) It is difficult to imagine Frank's (and Margaret's) life without the many friendships and relationships that he built through these two organizations; they were key parts of his identity and will always be cherished by us for that reason. Frank's life took him from Scotland and Cyprus (United Nations Peacekeeping Force) to Canada and beyond, but he is finally home again in the arms of Margaret. We love you, we miss you, we remember you - now and forever. Frank's family will be holding a small private service at WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL on July 6, 2020, followed by a burial at Marymount Cemetery (Guelph, Ontario). In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be directed to the Royal Canadian Legion Bramalea Branch 609. A tree will be planted in memory of Francis (Frank) Docherty in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.