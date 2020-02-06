|
The moment that you left us Our hearts were split in two. One side was filled with memories The other side died with you. We often lay awake at night When the world is fast asleep. And take a walk down memory lane With tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy We do it every day. But missing you is a heartache That never goes away. The fact that you're no longer here Will always cause us pain. But you're forever in our hearts Until we meet again. Six years have passed and we still miss you. -Love always, Nata, Elio, Nancy, Annamaria and their families
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020