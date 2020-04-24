|
It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Fred. He passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at Grand River Hospital holding the hand of Marie (Hughes) his wife of 53 years. Devoted father and chief cheerleader of Shelagh Marie Kirvan of Toronto, ON, Moira Ann Visovatti (Scott) of Ann Arbor, MI, Mary Kate Kirvan (Scott Pliska) of Toronto, ON, and Colin Francis Hughes Kirvan (Jacquie) of Kitchener, ON. Cherished grandfather of Stella-Marie, Connor, Brendan, Kiera, Katelyn, and Liam. Fred is survived by his sisters: Kathleen Sehl and Maureen Kirvan of Kitchener, ON; brothers: Guy Kirvan (Eileen) of Guelph, ON, Mark Kirvan of Mearns, AB, and Myles Kirvan (Shailendra Verma) of Ottawa, ON; sister-in-laws: Mary Kirvan of Ariss, ON, Ellen Hughes, Moira Hughes, and Madeleine Hughes, all of Guelph, ON; sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Maurice Smith of Inglewood, ON and Mary-Anne Kirvan of Ottawa, ON. He was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Kirvan, brother-in-law George Sehl, sister-in-law Dawn Kirvan, and his parents Dr. Francis J. and Helen (Walsh) Kirvan. Fred graduated from Kings University College at the University of Western (BA, 1961), University of Toronto (LL.B, 1964) and was called to the Bar of the Law Society of Upper Canada in 1966. Fred practiced law in Kitchener-Waterloo for 50 years, completing his career as Counsel for SobaraLaw in 2016. Fred had a deep appreciation and love for people and strongly believed in supporting his community. He served on numerous boards including of special importance to him the KW Separate School Board, Waterloo Region Roman Catholic High School Board, Catholic Community Foundation, Junior Achievement Board of Directors, St. Mary's General Hospital Board, Advisory Board of the Betty Thompson Youth Centre, Board of Directors of the Carmel of St. Joseph and St. Thomas More Lawyers Guild for Hamilton Diocese. Fred was honoured to receive the Mission Legacy Award in 2013 for his exceptional contribution to the healthcare ministry of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, ON. Fred's faith and commitment to family was the centre of his life. One of his greatest joys was spending time at the family cottage in Southampton, ON with his children and grandchildren. In recent years, he enjoyed attending the grandchildren's hockey games, tennis tournaments, dance recitals, music concerts, and plays. He was a sports enthusiast with a great passion for the Toronto Raptors and Blue Jays, Montreal Canadians (much to the chagrin of his Leaf fan family) and New England Patriots. In the last few years, Fred suffered greatly from pain associated with multiple health problems but never complained nor let it interfere with his ability to be present and support others. His kind, gentle nature, beautiful smile and ready laugh will be greatly missed. We would like to send a special thank you to Father Rafal Tomon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church who provided spiritual care to Fred and our family during his final days as well as the nurses and doctors of Grand River Hospital who cared for Fred. Your exceptional kindness was deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, after the pandemic subsides. A private family burial will take place at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph, ON. Condolences for the family or donations to the St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, Grand River Hospital Foundation and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8446 or www.erbgood.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020