At Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, Gary Calverley at 63 years. Beloved husband of Julia (Brazolot) Calverley. Dear father of Matthew (Sela), Sam (Shmuela) Mogelonsky of Toronto, Mark (Jasmine) of Acton, Elizabeth (Adam) Hewitt of Guelph, and Robert, also of Guelph. Loved grandpa of twins Chloe and Jessica. Dear brother of Sherry (Pat) Smith and Chris (Diane) all of Orillia, and the late Brian (1955). Predeceased by his parents Allan and Joyce Calverley. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gary was employed with Ontario Correctional Services for over 30 years. Very involved in his church and the Knights of Columbus, and was always ready to help family, friends, and his community. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved his wood working projects. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, on Sunday, December 29, 2019 and Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2-4, and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers on Monday at 2 p.m. A Funeral Mass was held at Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate, 28 Norfolk St, Guelph, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or Basilica of Our Lady Building Fund would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com