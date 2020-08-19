Of Elora, passed away peacefully at Caressant Care, Fergus on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved father of Jorja (Kevin) McConnell, Mike (Christine) Sharer and Rob (Jennifer) Sharer. Loving grandfather of Lori McConnell (Jeff Wilson), Kathryn Murray (Dillon Murray), Brandon Sharer (Athena Krudwig), Braydon Sharer (Amberley Sharer), Bennett Sharer and Madison Sharer. Cherished great-grandfather of Olivia Murray. Dear brother of Linda Peters. Predeceased by sister Betty McCrae. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at Belsyde Cemtery, Fergus. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below George's notice. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of George A. Farmer in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.