George GEMIN
With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of George Gemin at the age of 74. He was the dear father of Lisa Cleghorn (Rob) and Denise Gemin (Tom). He is lovingly remembered by three grand-children Garret, Alyssa, and Brayden. He is survived by his Mother, Lina Gemin and his siblings Gerry (Kathy), John (Jo-Anne), Gabriella, Julie, Gilberto (Fiona), Gloria (Jeff). He is pre-deceased by his father, Sergio Gemin. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews in Canada; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins in Canada, Italy and Australia. George was born in Caerano San Marco, Italy and arrived in Guelph with his parents and siblings in December of 1959. George was a hard worker who trained as a Tool & Die Maker in the mid-1960's and continued to work at his trade until his death. George will be remembered for his generous, unfailing love to his daughters and as a special Nono to his grand-children. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Society would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
