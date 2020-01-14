|
Passed away on January 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre. Pre-deceased by wife Marigold. Father of Elizabeth, Catharine, Trevor and Peter. Grandfather of Emeline, Miriam, Eleanor, Audrey, Peter and Miriam. George started working on the railroad at 16, then as a technician at the CBC, and co-founded Experimental Electronics where he earned an international reputation as an expert in antique tube audio equipment. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Thursday, January 16th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Anglican Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020