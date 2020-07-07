It is with very heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of George Mitter from Guelph on July 1, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Donna Mitter (Mason) for 53 years. Predeceased by his daughter Sundy Mitter and brother Ivan Mitter. Loving father to Alison (Chris) Schneider. Caring brother to John (Judy) Mitter. George will be remembered as an outgoing friendly person and enjoyed his summers at the cottage. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. A private gathering will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of George P. Mitter in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.