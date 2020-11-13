It is with great sadness that we share the passing of a great father, grand father, and friend. Gerry Osborne passed peacefully away on November 8th, 2020 at the age of 64. He leaves to mourn his sons Ryan (Nicole), Gavin (Mellissa), daughter Deanne (Michael), his grandchildren who he adores Samantha, Allison, and Grayson, and his many cherished friends. Gerry is predeceased by his parents Gladys and Jack. If friends should choose to make a donation in memoriam, please do so at charity of your choosing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



