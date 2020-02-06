|
|
Morriston has lost one of its most iconic residents. It was a familiar sight to see Jerry walking one of his beloved dogs or scooting around the village on his skid steer or riding lawn mower. His parents, Barney and Lil Warner, moved from Morriston to Mountsberg when Jerry was four, where the family farmed for over 50 years. Jerry returned to Morriston in mid 70's to raise his daughter Kelly. Jerry will remain in the hearts of Kelly and her husband Steve McIntyre with loving affection. He will be dearly missed by his sister Marie Kobylinski, brother Jim Warner, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He retired from Halton Conservation after 37 years of dedicated service. Here, Jerry made many life-long friends and was able to enjoy his passion of the outdoors, working with his hands and love of machinery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1 p.m., reception to follow at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. Private cremation to take place. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Guelph Humane Society, or Hospice Wellington would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020