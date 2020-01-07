Home

More Obituaries for Geraldine Maltby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Frances Maltby

Geraldine Frances Maltby Obituary
Passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 82 years. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn, her sister-in-law Susanne and many nieces and nephews. Geraldine is predeceased by her siblings; Joyce, Doreen, Loretta and Fred. A graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the in Geraldine's name. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
