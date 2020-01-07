|
Passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 82 years. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn, her sister-in-law Susanne and many nieces and nephews. Geraldine is predeceased by her siblings; Joyce, Doreen, Loretta and Fred. A graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the in Geraldine's name. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.