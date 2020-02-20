Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerritje DAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerritje and Jeremy (Gerda) DAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerritje and Jeremy (Gerda) DAM In Memoriam
DAM, Gerritje (Gerda) December 19, 1936 - February 25, 2015 DAM, Jeremy February 1982 - February 2005 Their smiling ways and pleasant faces Are a pleasure to recall, They had a kindly word for each And died beloved by all. Some day we hope to meet them Some day, we know not when To clasp their hand in the better land Never to part again. - Always remembered by husband Doug, children Reina (Gerald), Gary (Stacey), daught-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Jessica, Cody, Erica, and Ashley.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerritje's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -