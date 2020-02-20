|
|
DAM, Gerritje (Gerda) December 19, 1936 - February 25, 2015 DAM, Jeremy February 1982 - February 2005 Their smiling ways and pleasant faces Are a pleasure to recall, They had a kindly word for each And died beloved by all. Some day we hope to meet them Some day, we know not when To clasp their hand in the better land Never to part again. - Always remembered by husband Doug, children Reina (Gerald), Gary (Stacey), daught-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Jessica, Cody, Erica, and Ashley.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020