Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on July 4, 2020 at the age of 74. The world will be a different place without his sense of humour, generosity, kindness and commanding voice. He had the biggest heart and always made everyone feel comfortable and welcomed. Our cherished husband, Dad and Popi was blessed with so much love and will forever be in our hearts. Born in Conception Harbour, Newfoundland to Annie Mae (Connors) and William O'Driscoll on September 21, 1945. He loved to travel and see the world with his family. Gerry was the life of the party and enjoyed being the centre of attention. After retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed being part of the VBA theater group. Gerry leaves behind his beloved wife Rita of 52 years. Loving father to his sons David (Marilyn), Andrew (Ashley), and Adrian (Susanne). Proud Popi to Joseph Chittick (Jessica Elo), Jaden, Avery, Evan, Jenna, Ruby, Kyle, Carter and Kiley. Dear brother of Agnes (Ron), Bill, Molly, Anne (Lenny) and Joan (Doug). Predeceased by his parents, his brothers Bob, Linus, Cyril, Paul and sister Kate. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Urooj Chaudry, the caring staff at Hospice Wellington and the nurses who provided care. A private family visitation and service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Gerry O'Driscoll in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.