Passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, on Monday, February 17, 2020. Gertrude Louise (nee Fischer) Dehaan, in her 86th year, was the beloved wife of the late Henry Dehaan (2014). Dear mother of Ernest (Sherry) and Matthew and loving grandmother of Garrett and Jill. Dear sister of the late Erwin Fischer, Charlott Hafermalz and Margaret Lause. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, where memorial visiting will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Interment of cremated remains, Memory Gardens, Breslau. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020