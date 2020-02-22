|
|
Gilbert passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in his 90th year at the Hospice Wellington in Guelph. He was married to the love of his life Inez (predeceased 2010) for 57 years. He was a devoted father to Judy Ward (Kevin) of Guelph, Dennis (Cathy Taylor) of Toronto and Richard (Kimberly) of Guelph. Gilbert is predeceased by his brother James (1993) of Toronto. Gilbert retired from working for the Federal Government Revenue Tax Department in 1985 at 55 years of age. Gilbert learned to play the clarinet and saxophone in his teenage years. He was a natural entertainer playing in a variety of bands and orchestras throughout his life. Gilbert was an original member of the Guelph Twilites. His other life passions were skiing, sailing and eating wings. Always anxious and willing to help others, Gilbert will be remembered for his sense of humor and his desire to make everyone smile. Gilbert enjoyed living the past two years in the Elliott Community. Special thanks for the care he received from Dr. Tom Tobin over the years and more recently from the doctors and staff at Hamilton Health Sciences, Guelph General Hospital and Hospice Wellington in Guelph. A funeral service to celebrate Gilbert's life to be held on Saturday, February 29th at 3:00 p.m with a time for Visitation from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at Trinity United Church, 400 Stevenson St N, Guelph. Memorial contributions to the Trinity United Church or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph (519.824.0031) We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020