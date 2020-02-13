|
|
77 years, passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on a sunny February 8, 2020 bringing to end a rich and cherished life. Gill leaves behind her partner of 41 years, Judith Tresidder, as well as three children, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, her brother, his wife and their family, as well as her three "puppies". Gill's presence will also be missed by her friends at the Hunt Bridge Club and within her Environment Canada Retiree group. Her years of volunteer service included a commitment to the Evergreen Feeling Better program and to Dog Rescues. Gill and Judith wish to thank Drs. Shende, L. Diaz, K. Zamin, L. Mendes of Medigas, M. McAllister, RMT and Dr. B. Lipke, DC for their care as she lived with COPD. Judith extends a heartfelt thank you to all at Hospice Wellington. You allowed Gill to die peacefully and with dignity. As per Gill's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. If you wish to make a donation in Gill's name, please consider Hospice Wellington. A tree will be planted in memory of Gillian R. Edmondson in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020