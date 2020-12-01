1/1
Giovanna Caterina CASSOLATO
CASSOLATO, Giovanna Caterina (Gianna) Passed away peacefully at her home in Guelph with her family by her side on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Gianna (nee Porcellato) Cassolato in her 81st year, was the beloved wife of the late Egidio Cassolato (2010). She was the loving mother of Giovanni, Susanna, Dino, and Patrizio (Sarah). Gianna was the proud Nonna of Siena. She was the dear sister of Teresa Roncato, Anna Quilotti, Gino Porcellato and of the late Rosalia Nussio, Sister Lauretana (Ina) Porcellato and Danielle Porcellato. Gianna enjoyed baking and crocheting, was an avid gardener and would never shy away from a chat. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, where the family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Due to Covid-19 protocols, guests must RSVP their attendance on the funeral home website, must wear a mask at all times and maintain physical distance. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Church, 45 Victoria Rd. N., Guelph, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment, Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. donation cards are available at the funeral Home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
