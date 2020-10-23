Giovanna MARFISI

Passed away on October 22, 2020 in Guelph. Beloved wife of the late Italino Marfisi. Loving mother of Tony and his wife Anna Marfisi and Pina Marfisi (Paul Kilpatrick). Loving Nonna of Italino and Rina. Loving sister of Anna DeMeis and sister in law of Carmela Marfisi. Predeceased by her siblings Grazzeta Bomba and Paolo D'Ottavio, and by her brothers in laws and sisters in laws. A private family service will be held. Entombment at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Children's Foundation. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com