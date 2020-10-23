1/1
Giovanna MARFISI
Passed away on October 22, 2020 in Guelph. Beloved wife of the late Italino Marfisi. Loving mother of Tony and his wife Anna Marfisi and Pina Marfisi (Paul Kilpatrick). Loving Nonna of Italino and Rina. Loving sister of Anna DeMeis and sister in law of Carmela Marfisi. Predeceased by her siblings Grazzeta Bomba and Paolo D'Ottavio, and by her brothers in laws and sisters in laws. A private family service will be held. Entombment at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Children's Foundation. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
