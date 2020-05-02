Passed away at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Joseph Melleri in his 91st year, was the beloved husband of Ester (Rota) Melleri. He was the loving father of Patrick Melleri and his wife Trish and was the proud Nonno of Christian Melleri (Elisa). He was the dear brother of the late Noris Repaci and was the uncle of Eric Repaci and his wife Diane. Cremation has taken place. A private family service to be held in Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Joseph's family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone at Barnswallow Place Care Community for all their wonderful compassion and care.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 2, 2020.