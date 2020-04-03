|
ROLES, Gladys Coletta November 25, 1920 - March 17, 2020 Gladys was born a century ago in Bruno, Saskatchewan, the eldest of 5 children (Donald, Vera, Delphine and Peter) to Albert and Rose Breit. In 1935 she met and fell in love with Eugene Roles. Gladys loved to dance, every Saturday night they attended the local barn dance, enjoying the music and the company of family and friends. They were married in 1942 in Bruno, Saskatchewan, and soon after they relocated to Sudbury, Ontario. Gladys was a loving mother who would do anything for her daughters, Sharon and Brenda. She enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family and she had a talent for needle craft. She continued doing needle craft in to her 90's. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Mathias Roles (2007) and daughter Sharon Rose Marie Armstrong (2001). She will be greatly missed by daughter Brenda, and her sister Delphine, grandchildren Marnie (Don), Clint and Darla (Bryan), great-grandchildren, Breanna, Kaitlyn, Willow, Summer and Tru, son-in-law Chuck and niece Dolores. The family expresses sincere thanks to the staff at the Guelph Hospital and PSWs. Cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph (date and time to be announced). In lieu of donations, the family asks that you share a hug with a loved one in her memory.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020