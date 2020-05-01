August 30, 1916 - April 17, 2020

Passed away peacefully with

family at her side.



When I came to the end of the road

And the sun had set for me

I want no nights in a gloom filled room

Why cry, for MY soul is set free.

Miss me a little but not too long

And not with your head bowed low,

Remember the love that we once shared,

Miss me, but let me go.

For this is a journey that we all must take,

And I must go alone,

It's all part of the Masters plan,

A step on the road to Home.

And when you are lonely and sick at heart

Remember me and the loved ones you know

Then bury your sorrows in doing good deeds

Miss me...but let me go.



Married to Walter Joseph Ludwig (WWll) February 6, 1943. Immigrated to Canada from London, England June 15, 1945. Daughter of the late Henry Gordon and Edith Maud Gardiner. Mum you are with Wally now, the love of your life. Be with him now, peace and love. And even though we let you go, we will never forget you and the wonderful legacy of strength, tenacity and love you left behind for all of your family. The legacy of Gladys;

4 Children, 10 Grandchildren,

17 Great-Grandchildren,

3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Love Forever to our

Dear Sweet Mum -

Margaret, David, Maureen,

Janet, Michael Brown.

