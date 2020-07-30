1/1
Gladys Joy BENNETT
Passed away at the Royal on Gordon, Guelph, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Joy (nee Muller) Bennett, in her 100th year, was the beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Patrick Bennett (2000). She was the dear mother of deceased infant daughter Maureen Patricia, and of her sons Murray (Claire), Lorne (Donna) and Keith (Yvonne). Joy was the loved grandmother of Jane (Eric), Annie, Allison (Kyle), Melissa (Aaron) and Katherine (Dave) and great-grandmother of Bennett and Audrey. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marjorie Muller. Joy was the dear sister of the late Paul (late Olive) Muller and Donald Muller. Joy was a languages graduate of McMaster University (1943) in English and French. She was a life-time member of the Arkell Women's Institute and a Tweedsmuir historian for the Arkell branch. Many thanks to the staff at Royal on Gordon. Also, many thanks to Dr. Wm. Ruddock for the care and compassion that he showed and gave to Joy over these last years as well as the nurses and PSWs of Care Partners and Right At Home. After the pandemic, there will be a Memorial Mass to commemorate Joy's life. Presently, the family will hold a private family service. Interment, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be left at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
