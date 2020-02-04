|
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Glen John Albert Norton, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at age 75 at the comfort of St. Joseph's Health Centre. Glen was born on August 31, 1944 in Guelph, Ontario, to John and Catherine (Stull) Norton. Glen was preceded in death by his father, mother, beloved sister Lynette Brady, and cherished daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Harvey) Norton. He is survived by his loving wife Beverley (Evans) Norton of 53 years, daughter Shelly Norton and husband Jeffrey Humphrey, son Sean Norton, and four grandchildren: Jake Wettlaufer, Katy Norton, Pearson Norton, and Kristian Humphrey. Glen retired as an Electrical Technician for Guelph Hydro after 35 years, where he was skilled and widely respected. He developed many friendships that stood the test of time. For years, and until recently, he would go out almost every morning for coffee with "the boys." Glen was an avid storyteller and he loved spending time with his friends and family. He was a devoted husband who cherished his wife and a loving father who always provided for his family. Glen died the way he lived his life, on his terms. Thirty one years ago Glen lost both kidneys to Renal Cell Carcinoma. He was on dialysis for four years before receiving a kidney transplant, which gave him a renewed lease on life. It was a tremendous gift that lasted for nearly 30 years. He was not one to follow a strict health regime. Glen took his medication, at certain times and not others. He had Diabetes, but still enjoyed the occasional butter tart. His Doctors often referred to him as a medical miracle. Glen was never one to complain about his lot in life, and he was thankful for whatever time he had. When he learned of his recent diagnosis, Glen wanted to say goodbye to his many friends while he was still alive, and he had the chance to do so. In his final days, he was peaceful and free of pain before passing away in his sleep. In accordance with Glen's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will follow in the Spring. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, our family would welcome donations to be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or a . A tree will be planted in memory of Glen J. A. Norton in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020