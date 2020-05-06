Glenn MORRISON
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington, Guelph on Monday, May 4, 2020. Glen Morrison, in his 80th year, was the beloved husband of Judy. He was the dear father of Kevin and Mark (Nancy), step-father of Kevin Semple (Pagona) and Laurie Semple (Wade Drury) and was the step-grandfather of Kiera, Nicholas, Alexa, Christopher, Amy and Ryan. Glenn is survived by his brother Joseph Morrison (Christine), by his sister-in-law Irene Morrison, by nephews Justin and Tyler and by a great-niece Charlotte. He was predeceased by his parents Harvey and Ferne Morrision, by his brother James Morrison and by an infant daughter Sandra Ann Morrison. A private family gathering was held at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum for the entombment of Glenn's cremated remains. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
