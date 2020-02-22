|
It is with bittersweet hearts, we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Glennis May Garraway at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the grand age of 102. Beloved wife of the late William "Bob" Garraway (1991). Loving mother of Dr. Thomas Garraway of Vancouver, BC and Lynne Barker of Guelph Proud grandmother of John (Leslie) Barker, Dr. Naisan (Amy) Garraway, and Yasmin Garraway; great-grandmother of Michael, Andrew, Ana, Lizzie and Charlotte. Dear sister of Garnet "Garn" Misener. Fondly remembered by Pat Johnstone, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Predeceased by her sisters Shirley, Alreta and Betty; brothers Ernest "Buddy" and Bill Misener; daughter in-law Bahiya Garraway and son in-law Wally Barker. Funeral Services were held at First Baptist Church, 255 Woolwich Street, Guelph, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The family received friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Reception followed the service. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church for the McGill Hunt Mission Circle would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020