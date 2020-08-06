Gordon Andrew McNaughton passed away peacefully on July 29th 2020, amidst the serenity of the Laurentians and in the comfort of his family at his side. An avid skier, curler and golfer, Gordon enjoyed a beautiful and plentiful life. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Terry and his children, Marc ( Laurie) Anne ( Doug) and Louise (Peter), his seven grandchildren, his great grandson, and his sister Ruth and brother Fred. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, you will be dearly missed.



