1/1
Gordon Andrew McNaughton
1926-07-03 - 2020-07-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Andrew McNaughton passed away peacefully on July 29th 2020, amidst the serenity of the Laurentians and in the comfort of his family at his side. An avid skier, curler and golfer, Gordon enjoyed a beautiful and plentiful life. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Terry and his children, Marc ( Laurie) Anne ( Doug) and Louise (Peter), his seven grandchildren, his great grandson, and his sister Ruth and brother Fred. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, you will be dearly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved