Grace Maria Aggio
Passed away at the Hannah Walker Place Nursing Home, Owen Sound on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Grace Maria (Favretto) Aggio, age 96 years, was the beloved wife of the late Giullio Aggio (2010). She was the loving mother of Arturo and his wife Jeanette of Owen Sound. Grace was the dear sister of Nia Macellin of Australia and predeceased by Eugenio Favretto, Rino Favretto, Artemio Favretto, and Arturo Favretto. Private Entombment has taken place in Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hannah Walker Place or to the Parkinson Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
