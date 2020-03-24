|
With heavy hearts, our family shares the news of the death of Grant Abriel, Friday, March20, 2020, at Macassa Lodge, Hamilton. Grant had a full life of 93 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Helen Cameron (2009), son-in-law Bob Auger(2000), and son Grant Abriel (2009). Left to mourn are his sister, Wilma Abriel, Brantford, daughter, Susanne Wilson (Tom), Guelph, son Bob Abriel (Linda) Hamilton, grandaughter, Catherine Cameron (Zio), Toronto, grandson Rob Auger (Jackie), Australia, and great grandchildren Skya, Zen, Sam and Max. Grant retired from Dofasco after 44 years. He was a member of the Dofasco Retirees for many years after that. After retirement Grant and Helen travelled the world, making friends and learning about other lands, but he was most proud of his exploration of Canada, coast to coast to coast. He spent his last years as a resident of Macassa Lodge on Hamilton Mountain. Dad often remarked on how much he appreciated the compassionate care he received there. The family send thanks to the staff and residents and their families of C2W who made his time there so special. Special thanks to the Thursday Night Gang which offered friendship and entertainment to dad, he enjoyed those nights so much! Due to current circumstances of social distancing, there will be no gathering at this time. Please remember Dad with love, friendship and laughter. He would want this. Keep safe! The family will gather to celebrate Grant's life at a later date. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Neighbour to Neighbour would be appreciated.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020