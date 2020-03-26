|
Graydon Wilkinson passed away peacefully in the early hours of March 21, 2020 in the arms of his beloved wife, Susan May Ruddell. Born in Toronto on August 3, 1946, to Ada (Culshaw) and Cyril Wilkinson (both predeceased), Graydon was raised alongside his younger brother, Brian (predeceased) in Scarborough before he relocated to Guelph in 1976 where he proudly worked as a Tool & Die Maker-Machinist for Imperial Tobacco from 1977 until his retirement. Graydon was an amazing husband, a wonderful father and grandfather, and a treasured friend. He was also the master of fishing, a ski slope explorer, and one of the best karaoke singers in town. Graydon fought back against his lung cancer diagnosis with the ultimate weapon: love. Graydon turned to his love and proposed to her and the couple were married in front of their family and friends this past December. Though their time together was not long, they made plans for the months and years ahead which perfectly matched up to his optimistic outlook on life and the belief that it was to be lived to the fullest. Graydon was the ultimate role model to his sons who not only loved their father deeply but have done their best to make him as proud of them as they are of him. He wasn't just their dad, but also one of their best friends. He was unflinchingly loyal, supportive, and loving though always willing to give them a virtual cuff on the ear if they needed it. Graydon created a legacy of love. In addition to his wife, Sue, he is survived by his sons Graydon Jr. (Tammy) and Brian (Catherine), and his grandchildren Regan, Serena (Chevy), Devon, Owen, and Nora. Additionally, he leaves behind his stepchildren Louisa (Stephen), and Patrick, his nieces Lori (André), Christina, Emma, and Sarah (Jon), his sister-in-law, Barbara, his dear friend, Edith, his Mitchell nieces and nephews, and his best friends Leo and Joan. The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Mario Valdes and the amazing team at Grand River Cancer Center for their unwavering efforts, care and compassion these past 18 months. Though there will be a service and gathering, it will be at a later date to ensure the good health and safety for all who wish to attend. Please contact Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph 519-822-4731 or visit online at www.gilbetmacintyreandson.com for more information.
