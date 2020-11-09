Passed away, peacefully, at her home in Guelph on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Grace (Dorigo) Bolzan in her 78th year was the beloved wife of the late Luigi Bolzan for 51 years. She was the loving mother to Remo (Carol), Sandro (Ange), and Lisa (Robert). Cherished Nonna to Tyler, Melanie, Ashley, Sean, Cody, and the late Steven. She will be greatly missed by her special friend Mario Bilibio, and many other family and friends in Canada, Italy, Switzerland, and Argentina. Grace took great pride in her work as a seamstress, and especially loved working with brides and bridal parties. Her unique skills and meticulous attention to detail means that she will be remembered by many brides for making them look perfect on their special day. A special thank you to the wonderful PSWs and nurses who cared for her so lovingly throughout her difficult journey. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, where the family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Church, 45 Victoria Rd. N., Guelph on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment in Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. To attend a visitation time, please RSVP on the funeral home website or call the funeral home at 519-822-4731. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com