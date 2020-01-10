|
Passed away with his daughter by his side at Norfolk Manor, Guelph, on Thursday, January 9, 2019. Gunnar Allerellie, in his 83rd year, is now reunited with his wife Ebba (2014), daughter Karen (1997), and son William (2014). He was the cherished Dad of Robert and Bettina. Gunnar was the dear uncle of Edith, Paul and Garry and will be missed by family and friends in Denmark. Gunnar will be remembered for his passions that included his love of animals, motorcycles and gardening. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Cats Anonymous would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Deepest gratitude is extended to the staff at Norfolk Manor for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Dad. We are eternally grateful.