Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Riverside Glen Retirement Home on Friday, May 15, 2020 at age 84. Beloved son of the late Heinrich and the late Katherina Heffungs. Predeceased by siblings Josef (Anna) of Guelph, Karl and Ernst of Germany. Gunter is survived and will be missed by several family members in Germany. He will be sadly missed by special friends Larry and Beatrice Poole and their family. As per Gunter's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com Grateful thanks to Dr. Lee and all the staff on the Emma Unit at Riverside Glen for the excellent care Gunter received in the last four years and especially the last four weeks. If desired, donations in memory of Gunter may be made to the Heart and Stroke or Leukemia research. A tree will be planted in memory of Gunter F. Heffungs in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 22, 2020.
