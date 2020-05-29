Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Cherished mother of Michael of Cambridge, Ingrid (Stephen) of Ariss and Karen (Luis) of Guelph. Proud Omi of Amanda (Victor), Stephanie (Mitch) Andrea (James) and caring great-Omi of Astrid, Isis and Echo. Dear sister of Helga Bauer. Hannelore will be fondly remembered by her aunt Anne Schartinger, her nieces, and friends and extended family in Austria, Germany and Canada. Hannelore loved her family and they were the centre of her life. She also was a huge fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Hannelore's life will be held at a future date once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions to Diabetes Canada (416-363-3373) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 29, 2020.