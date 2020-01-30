Home

Each morning when we awake We know that you are gone. And no one knows the heartache as we try to carry on. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, To walk with us throughout our lives Until we meet again. Our family chain is broken now, and nothing will be the same, But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Miss you so much! Lots of love! Phyllis, Paul, Whitney, Katherine, Jared, Acacia, Noah, Amelia, Ada, Eli and Lea
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020
