|
|
Proud Canadian, communications professional, caring family man. Always level, patient and fair. Steeped in music, history, current affairs and the arts. Avid outdoorsman. Lately of Guelph, Ontario, with Patricia Harwood. Harold was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, son of Isabel Ann (nee Jamieson) and Arthur William Sellers. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Edith May Sellers (nee Chambers), as well as his brothers Frank and Wick, he leaves to carry on his legacy: three children, H. William Sellers, Mary E. Sinclair (Ray) and Barbara G. Sellers (Rick Ludlow); grandchildren, Michael (Kristine), Brian (Helen) and Katy; great grandchildren, Abigail and Riley. He will be remembered lovingly by his family forever. When the times permit, go outdoors, laugh with a child, enjoy a family meal and relish the moment. Donations in his memory may be made to: Guelph General Hospital or St. Joseph's Health Centre, for their compassionate care, or to the Stratford Festival where, since it opening, he enjoyed connecting through theatre with family and friends. For further information, contact WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL: www.wallcustance.com A tree will be planted in memory of Harold A. Sellers in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020