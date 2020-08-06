Harold CARTWRIGHT

After a valiant struggle with a heart condition and cancer. Harold passed away peacefully at home with his wife Betty and niece Christine by his side. Survived by his wife Elizabeth (Betty). Predeceased by his parents Gordon and May Cartwright and his brother Ronald. Survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Doug and Patricia Winegarden and sister-in-law Sharline Cartwright. Much loved Uncle to Angela Zalusky, Keith Winegarden, Christine, Sheila and Craig Cartwright and their families. Harold was a member of Sydenham-Heritage United Church. Harold enjoyed his jobs at various companies. The more challenging the better. His work involved extensive travelling through the United States and Nigeria. Harold retired from W.C. Wood Company, Guelph, ON in 1998. Harold was an avid Hunter. He went hunting with the same friends for 50 years in the South River and Sand Lake Regions. The family would like to send a special thank-you to Dr. Spaxman and the Paramedic Program. Friends will be received at the "THORPE BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL", 96 West St., on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1-2pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sydenham-Heritage United Church or the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.thorpebrothersfh.com