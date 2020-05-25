Sadly, we announce the peaceful passing of Harold Elgin Reilly at the Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in his 92nd year. Loving husband of 62 years of Jean (Petty). Devoted father of Brenda (Aurelio) Damota, Brian Reilly, and Mark (Glenda) Reilly. Cherished "Grandpa Harold" to Cameron (Adrianna), Renae, Mitchell (Dani) Damota, Kiersten (Ty) and Braiden Reilly. Predeceased by his father Elgin Reilly (1971), mother Doris (Huntley) (1988), and brother Kenneth (March 2020). Known for his quiet, gentle nature, Harold was loved by all. He farmed for many years in the Hillsburgh area before retiring to Guelph in 2015. He was a life member of the Erin Agricultural Society and the oldest living past president. Dancing, card playing, travelling and getting together with family and friends was special to him. A special thanks to the doctors and staff of 5E and 7E at the Guelph General Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. A family graveside service will be held at Huxley Cemetery, Hillsburgh. A celebration of life to come at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Harold's notice. Those wishing to make a memorial donation can do so to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital, Lung Association, or the Erin Agricultural Society. A tree will be planted in memory of Harold E. Reilly in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 25, 2020.