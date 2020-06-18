Harold REILLY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Harold Reilly would like to send our gratitude for the wonderful support we have received through cards, condolences, donations, flowers, food and calls. Thank you to the Guelph General Hospital for Harold's excellent care during his stay. Many thanks to Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Rev. John Benham for the special graveside service. Everything was greatly appreciated. Jean, Brenda, Aurelio and Family Brian, Mark, Glenda and Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved