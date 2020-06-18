The family of Harold Reilly would like to send our gratitude for the wonderful support we have received through cards, condolences, donations, flowers, food and calls. Thank you to the Guelph General Hospital for Harold's excellent care during his stay. Many thanks to Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Rev. John Benham for the special graveside service. Everything was greatly appreciated. Jean, Brenda, Aurelio and Family Brian, Mark, Glenda and Family



