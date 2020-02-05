|
Passed away at home on February 2, 2020, five weeks short of his 100th birthday, with his daughter Pippa (Phillipa) at his side. Harry was predeceased by his wife Sylvia (nee Klefisch) and his daughters Lesly and Gillian. He leaves behind his daughters Joanna and Pippa and his son Michael, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and his dear friend Elizabeth Cergoli. Harry was born in Beverley, Yorkshire on March 9, 1920. He served in the Royal Air Force in World War II and, after qualifying as an electrical engineer, he emigrated to Montreal in 1955. His family followed him to Montreal a year later. After retirement, Harry and Sylvia moved to Guelph, where Harry was known for his passion for snooker and golf. On Thursday, February 6th there will be a celebration of Harry's life from 4-7 p.m. at Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, 683 Woolwich St., Guelph. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
