ALLEN, Hazen LaVerne - It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of LaVerne Allen at Guelph General Hospital September 1, 2020 in his 96th year. He will be lovingly remembered by his partner Marion Mullen for the past 19 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean Allen (1966) and Betty Allen (1999). Survived by his stepchildren Janet Risovich (Gligo), Nancy Sagaskie (Tom) and his stepson Jim French (Jane)who predeceased him. He was also grandfather to Spencer, Adam, Jennifer and Tyson. Dear brother of Willis Allen and sister-in-law Kathy Allen. Predeceased by parents Clarence and Laura Allen, brothers Harold and Leonard, sisters Glenna Orr (Garth) and Joyce Graham (Ken), and sister-in-law Gloria Allen. Uncle LaVerne will be sadly missed by all his nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by Marion's family Gord McTavish (Patty), Robbie Mullen (Sylvia) and Louise Lindley (predeceased) and their families. LaVerne was born in Melancthon Twp and grew up during the depression in Kenilworth. He was a vet in WWII. When he married his first wife Jean, they moved to Guelph on Knightswood Blvd. Jean and LaVerne sold fresh vegetables that he grew in his beautiful gardens. He worked a few years at Imperial Tobacco before he started his barbershop in downtown Guelph. LaVerne worked as a barber until he was 88 years old cutting all his friends' hair at home and in the retirement/nursing homes. In 1972 he married Betty and enjoyed being a stepfather to her children. After Betty passed, he was fortunate to re-establish a relationship with an old friend Marion. He spent the last days of his life with someone who was very special to him. LaVerne was fun loving, kind, considerate and always had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed travelling, playing cards and spent many summers at Collingwood and Green Acres Park in Kincardine. He was an active member of the Legion, Norfolk United Church and then Trinity United Church. He is well known in the Guelph community for his generosity, strength, tolerance and empathy. You were the greatest LaVerne! The family wishes to thank the staff at Stone Lodge for the excellent care and assistance and the doctors and nurses at Guelph General Hospital for the compassion they shared. A private service will be held in Grand Valley. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below LaVerne's notice. In memory of LaVerne donations to the Lupus Foundation, the Cancer Society
or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 226, would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of H. LaVerne Allen in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.