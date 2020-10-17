Helen Elizabeth Wright (McKinnon) (Priamo), age 69, of Stratford, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Guelph, ON., on September 3, 1951, daughter of the late Jack and Margaret (Samuel) McKinnon. Beloved wife and true love to Doug. Loving mother to Hope (Paul) Shantz. Proud and cherished grandmother to Haydn and David Shantz. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Margaret, and 2 brothers John and Dale (affectionately known as Sam). Helen is survived by her siblings, Robert, sister-in-law, Linette Lahey, Donna (Bruce), Karen (Dave) and many nieces and nephews. Helen was passionate about her family, loved to travel, cook and enjoyed tending to her stunning gardens. In keeping with Helen's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
