1/1
Helen Gladys McAlpine
1924-12-31 - 2020-08-21
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen McAlpine passed away suddenly at Chartwell Elmira Long-Term Care Home on Friday, August 21, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph McAlpine (2007). Cherished mother of Brian (Lynda), Joan Bloomfield (Brian), Karen McAlpine, Michael (Jannette) and Cathy McAlpine. Loving grandmother of Erin (Scott), Leeann (Justin), Jody, Jessica (Mike), Teresa (Steve), Paul (Sarah), Jordan (Colleen), David (Nikki), and the late Diane (2000). Fondly remembered by 13 great-grandchildren. Helen was known for her excellent German cooking and also her lemon meringue pies. She always had a smile and a quick wit, one of her favourite sayings was "Life is what you make it." Mom has now taken her seat at the euchre table with her deceased friends and husband, Joe. Family would like to thank the staff at Chartwell Elmira for their care and compassion for Mom over the years. Visitation was held at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St, N, Guelph, on Tuesday, August 25th from 1 - 2 p.m. with a private family service in the chapel. Interment Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations to Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) or online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved