Helen McAlpine passed away suddenly at Chartwell Elmira Long-Term Care Home on Friday, August 21, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph McAlpine (2007). Cherished mother of Brian (Lynda), Joan Bloomfield (Brian), Karen McAlpine, Michael (Jannette) and Cathy McAlpine. Loving grandmother of Erin (Scott), Leeann (Justin), Jody, Jessica (Mike), Teresa (Steve), Paul (Sarah), Jordan (Colleen), David (Nikki), and the late Diane (2000). Fondly remembered by 13 great-grandchildren. Helen was known for her excellent German cooking and also her lemon meringue pies. She always had a smile and a quick wit, one of her favourite sayings was "Life is what you make it." Mom has now taken her seat at the euchre table with her deceased friends and husband, Joe. Family would like to thank the staff at Chartwell Elmira for their care and compassion for Mom over the years. Visitation was held at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St, N, Guelph, on Tuesday, August 25th from 1 - 2 p.m. with a private family service in the chapel. Interment Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations to Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) or online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
.