Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, surrounded by her family at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Floyd Ziegler (2012). Dear mother of Ken, Ron, Darlene (Danny) Riley, Allen (June), Dianne (Douglas) Carter, Jerry (Sylvie). Also lovingly remembered by her 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Sister of Sandra (Roger) Montgomery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery and reception at the funeral home to follow. In memory of Helen, donations may be made to Hospice Wellington. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020