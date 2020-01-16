Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dreisinger Funeral Home
62 Arthur St. S.
Elmira, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dreisinger Funeral Home
62 Arthur St. S.
Elmira, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Dreisinger Funeral Home
62 Arthur St. S.
Elmira, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ziegler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ziegler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Ziegler Obituary
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, surrounded by her family at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Floyd Ziegler (2012). Dear mother of Ken, Ron, Darlene (Danny) Riley, Allen (June), Dianne (Douglas) Carter, Jerry (Sylvie). Also lovingly remembered by her 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Sister of Sandra (Roger) Montgomery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery and reception at the funeral home to follow. In memory of Helen, donations may be made to Hospice Wellington. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -