Passed away peacefully, her family at her side, at Hospice Wellington on January 7, 2020. She passed away from complications from a fall a week prior. The whole family is very thankful that we enjoyed the Christmas Season together. She had just turned 90 in November and celebrated with three birthday parties! It is with joy and sadness that we say goodbye. Joy for all the precious times we shared and that she is at peace, and sorrow that we will miss her so much. There have been tears and laughter over the past week as Helene has transitioned from home, hospital, hospice to heaven. She is survived by Lloyd, her husband of 64 years and daughter Joanne (Stewart) and their children, Blake (Roxanne) and Mitchell, son, Drew (Elizabeth) and their children Graham and Melissa (Jayden), and son, Ward (former wife Pam) sons Marcus, Sam (Ashley) and wife (Tina) stepchildren, Paige, Jackson and Sydney. Her family physician, Dr. Hood, provided amazing support and dedication with his time, not just for Helene but for the entire family. Hospice Wellington provided a safe, caring environment for our families to spend time together. We are so thankful for the amazing staff and volunteers that were knowledgeable, supportive and kind. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th at Wall Custance Funeral Home from 7-9 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at the Elliott Chapel, 170 Metcalfe St., Guelph on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Wellington; and greatly appreciated by our entire family. A tree will be planted in memory of Helene P. Illsley in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020