Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Meron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Edward Meron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
At Hospice Wellington, Guelph on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Howie Meron in his 87th year, was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Peeling) Meron. He was the loving father of Jacqueline, Howie (Heather), Norm (Catherine) and Rod (Deb). Howie was the proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was the dear brother of Dan (Dale) and is survived by nieces and nephews. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St N., Guelph, where the family will receive their friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Church 45 Victoria Rd N., Guelph on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Marymount Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -