At Hospice Wellington, Guelph on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Howie Meron in his 87th year, was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Peeling) Meron. He was the loving father of Jacqueline, Howie (Heather), Norm (Catherine) and Rod (Deb). Howie was the proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was the dear brother of Dan (Dale) and is survived by nieces and nephews. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St N., Guelph, where the family will receive their friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Church 45 Victoria Rd N., Guelph on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Marymount Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020