He taught us everything except how to live without him... Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7 On September 5, 2020, Hubert went home peacefully to be with Jesus leaving behind the love of his life Linda of 59 years. Cherished father and role model to Michael (Linda), Manyon (Karen), Tanya (Kirk), Tara (Jason). Very proud and unforgettable Gung-Gung/JaGung to Mikhayla, Konnar, Ben, Brianne, Jason (Terri), Ashley (Josh), Kristen (Douglas), Taylor, Kristi, Andre, Marc, Tyler, Ryan, Rachael and Rebecca. Great grandfather to Cole, Jonas and Julius. Predeceased by his parents Ann and Alfred Lue-Kim and son-in-law, Dr. William Lee. Much loved by younger brothers Leaford (Shirley), Phillip (Jean), Norbert (Fay), Lester (Beverly). Uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend to many and friendly to those who crossed his path. Hubert was Associate Professor of Botany at the University of Guelph for 25 years, a Trustee of the Wellington County Separate School Board for many years, and an active member of St. John's Catholic Church. During retirement he continued his quest for knowledge, fortifying his passion for information. He embraced his time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He lovingly teased and constantly challenged them. His mantra to his children and grandchildren was to always strive to do their best no matter what path was chosen in life and to recognize and cherish the importance of family. His wife and children would like to extend their most sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all the health care professionals in his circle of care. A special Thank You to 4E and Step Down at the Guelph General Hospital and Samuel, his PSW. Your compassion and empathy was very much appreciated. Thank you to the staff at Gilbert MacIntyre Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. John's Catholic Church or the Guelph General Hospital or to a charity of your choice
. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-821-5077), or online at