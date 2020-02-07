|
It is with sorrow the family announces the death of Ian at St. Joseph's Health Care Guelph of pancreatic cancer on January 30, 2020, aged 73. Formerly of Ottawa and New Taipei City, Taiwan. Cherished by his wife, Joyce Wang-Buttars of New Taipei City; his brother John (Barbara) of Guelph and his nieces, Fiona (Merala Pace) and Andrea (Reg Varghese). Predeceased by his parents, Honor and Mel Buttars and his sister, Barbara. A gentle soul. A lover of music and the hills of Taiwan. A linguist, lover of languages. Chinese to English translator with Translation Bureau Canada. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Dublin St. United Church, 68 Suffolk St. W., Guelph on February 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to the or Amnesty International, Nature Conservancy of Canada or the United Church of Canada. A tree will be planted in memory of Ian B. Buttars in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020