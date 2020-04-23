Home

Passed away at home on April 17, 2020 in his 68th year after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by Debra Nash-Chambers his beloved wife of 40 years. Loving father of Cristi Chambers and Michael Chambers. Son of the late John and Ena Chambers of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Son-in-Law of Beryl Nash and the late Bob Nash. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Cremation and a private family service has already taken place. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. (519-824-0031). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church or Hospice Wellington. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020
