Ida Irene FOOTE
Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife and best friend of 50 years to Donald Foote. Loved mother of Eldon (Janet), Victor (Debbie), the late Terry (2005), Gordon and Don (Tina). Will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Damien, Alisa, Jason, Jamie, Desiree, Denis, Mindy and her ten cherished great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A private family service was held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Ida I. Foote in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 4, 2020.
